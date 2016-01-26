DUBLIN Jan 26 Ireland's central bank increased
its forecast for 2015 economic growth to 6.6 percent on Monday
from a 5.8 percent projection three months ago, citing continued
growth in consumer spending and investment.
The upgrade puts the bank in line with government forecasts
for growth of around 7 percent, which would likely make Ireland
the fastest growing economy in the European Union for the second
year in a row.
Ireland's statistics service is due to release 2015 GDP data
in March.
"The latest forecasts continue to suggest that the economy
is going through a period of exceptionally strong growth which
is likely to ease only modestly over this year and next," the
bank said.
The bank forecast that the economy would grow by 4.8 percent
in 2016 and 4.4 percent in 2017.
