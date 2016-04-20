DUBLIN, April 20 Ireland's underlying budget
deficit was a lower-than expected 1.3 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) in 2015 but will be higher than anticipated
earlier this year at 1.1 percent, finance minister Michael
Noonan said on Wednesday.
In January, Noonan said he expected the deficit to come in
at 1.5 percent of GDP in 2015 and 0.75 percent in 2016. Under
the European Union rules, Ireland had to cut its deficit below 3
percent by the end of 2015.
Ireland's finance ministry said the headline deficit for
2015 was 2.3 percent due to the EU's statistics agency treatment
of the repayment of 1.7 billion euros of government bailout
funds by Allied Irish Banks, but that this was a once-off
payment that would not impact the 2016 number.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by
Toby Chopra)