DUBLIN, March 10 Ireland's economy grew by 7.8
percent last year, making it the fastest growing economy in the
Europe Union for the second successive year after growth
accelerated sharply in the final three months of the year.
Ireland has rebounded quickly from a 2010 international
bailout and its economy benefited in 2015 from further falls in
unemployment, a bumper year for retail sales and a weak euro
that boosted the country's large export sector.
The economy expanded by 2.7 percent on a quarterly basis
from October to December, up from 1.5 percent in the previous
quarter, the Central Statistics Office said.
"Momentum actually strengthened in the final quarter. This
is well ahead of all expecations. The consumer has been the most
positive surprise feature of 2015," Goodbody Stockbrokers chief
economist Dermot O'Leary said.
"We're not going to get the same growth in 2016, but
certainly in the European context there is a lot of momentum
coming into this year and we will well exceed the rest of
europe."
The government had forecast that growth in the economy might
exceed 7 percent and the official forecast for 2016 of 4.3
percent would likely see it retain the mantle of the best
performer in Europe.
While sterling's recent depreciation against the euro may
hit export growth this year - given Britain's trade clout with
Ireland - economic data in the first two months have been
broadly positive.
Thursday's figures showed personal consumption rose by over
3 percent last year, indicating that the domestic economy can
pick up any slack.
Robust gross domestic product (GDP) growth is only gradually
filtering down to many people, however, and was one of the major
factors behind voters rejecting the country's outgoing coalition
at elections last month.
The election produced no clear outcome, making Ireland the
latest euro zone state to face a prolonged political stalemate
which senior ministers say could take weeks to break.
