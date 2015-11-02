* Resource-starved infrastructure constrains growing economy
DUBLIN, Nov 2 Ireland is quickly learning that a
growing economy is not without its problems as increasing
employment and a rising population put pressure on services and
infrastructure still bearing the deep scars of a financial
crisis.
Dubbed "problems of success" by Finance Minister Michael
Noonan, an acute shortage of housing, rising rents, public
transport that was starved of funding during the crisis, and
increasing congestion in Europe's fastest-growing economy
highlight an issue that could complicate other economic
recoveries in the region.
In Dublin, which has led a cut in national unemployment to
below 10 percent from a peak of over 15 percent in 2012, such
problems are evident every morning in long queues for buses and
longer lines of traffic as frustrated commuters travel to work.
"I waited for 49 minutes at the bus stop this morning!!!
#imlateforwork," Catherine Dillon said in a tweet directed at
Dublin Bus, the capital's commercial semi-state operator, adding
that 14 full buses passed by before one had enough room to stop.
Another commuter posted a photograph of 50 people waiting as
packed buses drove past while a third complained that what
should be a 30-minute trip to central Dublin from the suburb of
Stillorgan had become a daily struggle.
Ireland's public transport operators are at the sharp end of
the turnaround. Dublin Bus's passenger numbers tumbled by almost
a quarter during a crisis that pushed Ireland into a three-year
international bailout in 2010 and it cut its fleet by almost as
much as its state support was slashed under austerity cuts.
After Ireland's economy grew by over 5 percent last year and
is set for faster growth in 2015, journeys are increasing again
and a spokeswoman for Dublin Bus says it is increasing capacity
by 1.5 to 2 percent in line with demand.
But the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC)
believe this is indicative of the "care and maintenance" level
of state investment allowed under EU fiscal rules, introduced to
halt profligate spending, that it says will constrain growth.
CHOKING RECOVERY
With Ireland obliged to keep reducing its structural budget
deficit - the measure that excludes the effects of the economic
cycle - until it is eliminated in 2019, it can only gradually
increase capital spending under a new six-year plan unveiled in
September.
Presented as an improvement on the severely scaled-back
levels of recent years as voters were promised rail, broadband
and school projects ahead of elections next year, spending on
investment will still be almost 50 percent below peak by 2021.
By that point, gross domestic product is estimated to be 30
percent above the 2007 pre-crisis peak.
"For day to day expenditure, the fiscal rules are absolutely
crucial, but the constraints really shine a light on how it is
effecting the capital investment that is desperately needed in
this economy," IBEC chief economist Fergal O'Brien said.
With the EU's fastest growing population but second-lowest
infrastructure spending, Ireland should be spending 4 percent of
GDP on capital projects just to keep up with demand rather than
the 2.5 percent it is aiming to reach, IBEC forecasts.
By its own estimates, Ireland's transport department will
only begin to receive the funding necessary to maintain, manage
and renew the existing land transport infrastructure by 2020.
"The single biggest challenge for the next government is how
are they going to meet all the demographic demands and ensure
the recovery isn't choked off by the congestion and squeeze on
capacity?" O'Brien said.
The "problems of success" are exacerbated by the fact that
problems of failure still exist in the form of stubborn
long-term unemployment, still high levels of mortgage arrears
and a struggling health service that is swallowing up much of
the additional current spending permitted by Europe.
The need for governments to add their weight to a recovery
that is stuttering in some larger euro zone economies was put
back on the agenda by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
last month but as they stand, the fiscal rules offer no leeway
to a growing economy like Ireland's.
The "investment clause" - allowing countries to deviate
temporarily from their adjustment path to accommodate investment
- only applies to countries in recession or growing only very
slowly, meaning Ireland must keep meeting its targets before it
can do whatever it wants with its money.
"We see it as moving towards eliminating the deficit,
balancing the budget in structural terms and then an opening up
of investment on the structural side," Noonan told reporters
last month.
"We hope that when we do the mid-term review of the capital
programme (in 2017), that there will be extra resources
available for a stronger investment programme."
