DUBLIN, Sept 29 Ireland unveiled a six-year 27
billion euro ($30.3 billion) capital investment plan on Tuesday,
increasing spending from scaled-back levels and promising voters
rail, broadband and school projects in the run-up to elections.
Dublin had to sharply cut its capital budget and postpone
major projects under an austerity drive that followed its 2008
financial crisis. But it plans to increase it again with the
government finances back under control and economy growing
faster than anywhere in Europe.
It will spend an average of 4.5 billion euros a year until
2021 - compared to the average 3.5 billion spent 2011 and 2014 -
on projects ranging from a rail line linking Dublin airport to
the city centre and the replacement of ageing schools.
"We regard this programme as being within the fiscal space
available to us, as being prudent and consistent with the
government plan to eliminating borrowing by 2018," Irish Prime
Minister Enda Kenny told reporters, referring to a pledge to
deliver a balanced budget in three years time.
Capital spending reached a peak of 10 billion euros - or
over 5 percent of annual economic output - in 2008 before the
'Celtic Tiger' boom years and the period of unsustainable
government spending it fuelled ground to a halt.
Spending on infrastructure was subsequently cut at a sharper
pace than spending by government departments and the government
said on Tuesday that capital spending would gradually increase
from 3.8 billion euros next year to 5.4 billion euros in 2021.
Almost a third of the planned spending will go to transport
projects, as economic growth and rising employment rates are
putting pressure on public transport and increasing traffic in
urban areas.
The government has until March to call an election, but with
opinion polls putting the coalition within striking distance of
re-election, members of parliament and party strategists say a
November ballot is being considered.
Kenny is more likely to call an election for November than
see out his term until early next year, Irish bookmaker Paddy
Power said on Tuesday after slashing the odds on an
early ballot.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)