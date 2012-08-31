DUBLIN Aug 31 Loans to Irish households collapsed again in July after signs of a tentative recovery had emerged in June, although the rate of annual decline remained broadly stable.

The amount of credit taken by consumers fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in July compared to 3.7 percent in June, with a drop in loans for consumption accounting for much of the overall reduction.

But the monthly figures showed loans sank 471 million euros compared to June after a net monthly rise of 55 million euros a month earlier. That may be largely due to seasonal effects that will only become clearer once a traditional summer lull is over.

The figures from the Irish central bank also showed that domestically owned banks accounted for 71.9 billion euros of the 84.4 billion Irish-based lenders had borrowed from the European Central Bank at the end of July, down from 75.8 billion a month earlier.