(Corrects month to February from January in headline and
paragraph one)
DUBLIN, March 28 Loans to Irish households fell
in February while deposits rose year on year for the seventh
month in a row, central bank figures showed on Thursday.
Loans to households fell 634 million euros in February
compared with a decline of 827 million euros a month earlier.
But the rate of annual decline increased to 4.2 percent from 4.0
percent in January.
Private sector deposits increased 2.9 percent year-on-year,
compared to a 3.9 percent rise in January. On a monthly basis,
they posted a fall of 1.4 billion euros in February compared to
an increase of 1.7 billion euros in January.
Two of Ireland's three remaining domestically owned banks
this week said they had seen no outflow of deposits since talks
over an EU bailout of Cyprus raised fears of penalties being
imposed on depositors in troubled euro zone banks.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)