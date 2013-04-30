PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN, April 30 Loans to Irish households fell 4.1 percent in March while deposits rose year on year for the eighth month in a row, central bank figures showed on Tuesday.
Loans to households fell 50 million euros in March compared with a decline of 634 million euros a month earlier, while the annual rate of decline fell to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent in February.
Private sector deposits climbed by 9.8 percent year-on-year, compared to a 2.9 percent rise in January, with most of the increase due to transactions related to the liquidation of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, the central bank said.
