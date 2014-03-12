DUBLIN, March 12 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" said it had redeemed 3 billion euros ($4.2 billion) of senior bonds, bringing to a third the total amount it has repaid after shelling out 32 billion euros for soured property loans.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) had said last month that it planned on making the redemption when it announced an acceleration of the sale of its vast property holdings to cash in on a surge in demand.