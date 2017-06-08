DUBLIN, June 8 Ireland's government on Thursday
struck a three-year pay deal with public sector trade unions
which it said would help restore industrial peace and could use
up a significant amount of funds available for tax cuts and
spending increases next year.
Ireland's economy has grown faster than any other in the
European Union for the past three years, but the centre-right
ruling Fine Gael party was punished in an election last year by
voters who felt they were not feeling the benefits.
The country has been hit by a string of strikes by public
sector workers in the past two years after relative industrial
peace during the country's 2010-2013 bailout.
The deal will restore 90 percent of public sector workers to
the pay rates they enjoyed before cuts imposed during the
country's financial crisis, and see benefits increased by
between 6 and 7 percent over the period.
The deal, which must be approved by union members, will "put
pension provision on a more sustainable footing and secure
industrial peace," Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal
Donohoe said in a statement.
It will cost 887 million euros ($995.13 million) over the
three years, he said.
The 178 million euros of additional expenditure in 2018 will
use up a significant amount of the estimated 500-550 million
euros of resources the finance minister has said will be
available for expenditure increases and tax cuts, although it
will likely take up a much smaller percentage in 2019 and 2020.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Davis)