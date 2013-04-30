DUBLIN, April 30 Ireland will not reduce its
planned 5.1 billion euro ($6.7 billion) fiscal adjustment for
the next tow years when it publishes its updated fiscal plan
later on Tuesday, finance minister Michael Noonan said.
However Noonan, who promised voters that a bank debt deal
struck earlier this year would lead to less severe austerity
budgets, said he hoped more flexibility will emerge regarding
the adjustment later this year.
"We haven't changed the targets... The targets remain the
same but obviously it is very early to tell budgets," Noonan
told a news conference.
"As the year goes by we will be hoping that some flexibility
will emerge to give us a bit more scope, but its too early to
make any predictions."