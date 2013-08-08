BRIEF-Baywa extends CFO Andreas Helber's contract to 2022
* Extends Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber's contract to 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ngjVKI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBLIN Aug 8 Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1 percent in July to stand 0.7 percent higher than a year earlier, with drops in clothing and furnishings prices balancing out rises in food and education, figures showed on Thursday.
The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, also fell by 0.1 percent in the month and rose 0.7 percent on the year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast inflation of just 0.9 percent for 2013 as a whole, rising to 1.5 percent next year.
* IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with Incredible Technologies Inc
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's top court on Wednesday banned the sale of vehicles running on older Euro III fuel technology from April 1, a decision that led to a sharp fall in shares of major automakers sitting on unsold inventories.