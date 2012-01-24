* Residential prices down 16.7 pct in 2011, vs 10.5 pct fall
in 2010
* Peak-to-trough fall still below bank stress test
assumptions
DUBLIN Jan 24 The decline in Irish
residential property prices accelerated last year to 16.7
percent from 10.5 percent in 2010, data on Tuesday showed, as a
weak domestic economy and low mortgage lending continued to hit
demand.
Irish property prices rocketed before the property bubble
burst in 2008, leaving banks with huge losses and homeowners
with hefty mortgage repayments.
Average residential prices are now 47 percent below their
2007 highs, while prices in Dublin are 55 percent off their
peak.
"With low transactions, constrained mortgage lending and an
uncertain economic environment, house prices are likely to
continue falling in 2012," said Conall Mac Coille, chief
economist at Davy Stockbrokers in Dublin.
In stress tests on the Irish banking sector early last year,
the central bank assumed a 55 percent peak-to-trough fall in
residential property prices between 2007 and 2013 and a 62
percent drop in its adverse scenario.
Mac Coille said prices may well reach that 55 percent level
before bouncing back, but noted that foreclosures appear much
lower than the stress tests assumed, giving banks some leeway.
The Central Statistics Office, whose numbers are based on
mortgage data from Ireland's largest banks, said average
residential prices fell 1.7 percent in December, faster than the
1.5 percent decline the previous month.
The index last posted a monthly increase in September 2007.