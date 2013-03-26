DUBLIN, March 26 Irish house prices fell at their fastest monthly pace in a year in February, dropping 1.5 percent from January's levels, tempering hopes the market has found a floor after 50 percent peak-to-trough falls.

The annual rate of decline continued to ease, however, with prices in February 2.6 percent lower than a year earlier, compared to a 17.8 percent drop in the year to February 2012, data from the central statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The huge property bubble that burst in 2008 forced the Irish government to plough 64 billion euros ($85 billion) into its banks and left tens of thousands of construction workers unemployed and a generation of mortgage holders deep in debt.

Residential property prices in Dublin, which has fared better than the rest of the country, fell by 0.3 percent in February but were 3 percent higher than a year ago. Apartment prices in the capital rose 5.8 percent on the month.