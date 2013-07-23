* Rise a landmark in recovery of bailed-out Ireland
* Prices rise 4.2 percent in Dublin compared to last year
* Price increases could boost consumer sentiment
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, July 23 Irish residential property
prices have recorded their first annual rise since a property
crash crippled the country's economy in 2008, a landmark in what
has been an uneven recovery for the bailed-out country.
Property prices across the country increased by 1.2 percent
in June, up from an annual fall of 14.4 percent in the same
month last year and the first rise since January 2008, the
central statistics office said.
Prices of Irish homes have fallen on average by 50 percent
since the crash, losing almost 20 percent of their value in 2009
alone, leaving tens of thousands of households deep in negative
equity from which some may never emerge.
The collapse of property prices sparked huge losses in the
country's banks, forcing the government to inject tens of
billions of euros in capital. That led to an 85 billion euro
bailout of the state by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
"This should provide a huge psychological boost for
Ireland," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion
Stockbrokers. "Because the whole crash was down to property,
seeing prices picking up sends a message to consumers that the
worst is over."
The news comes after data last month showed the country had
fallen back into recession for the first time since 2009, a blow
to hopes the economy can grow fast enough to eat into Ireland's
huge debt pile.
While weak exports have dragged down growth in recent
months, the domestic economy has proved a little more resilient,
with unemployment hitting a three-year low of 13.6 percent.
Most economists still expect the economy to post a third
year of growth in 2013 and outperform most of its rivals on the
euro zone periphery, according to a Reuters poll, and Ireland is
widely expected to exit its EU-IMF bailout in December.
The recovery in residential property prices has been uneven,
with demand in Dublin outstripping the rest of the country.
Prices in Dublin were 4.2 percent higher than a year ago,
while properties in the rest of the country grew only 0.7
percent. Analysts say the split between the performance of urban
and rural properties is even more dramatic.