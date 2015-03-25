(Updates with details, comments)
DUBLIN, March 25 Irish residential property
prices fell for the second successive month in February,
dropping 0.4 percent to slow a recovery from a real estate
crash.
Property prices have rebounded sharply - as much as 14.9
percent - after being cut in half by the bursting of a bubble in
2008. They were the fastest growing in the European Union in the
12 months to end-September 2014, according to the EU's
statistics office.
The month-on-month drop last month followed the first
contraction for 10 months in January, with property prices in
Dublin, which led the recovery, falling by 0.7 percent in
February to stand 21.4 percent up on a year earlier.
Prices were flat outside of the capital.
"We believe this heralds a welcome slowdown in Irish house
price inflation rather than a collapse in prices," said Conall
Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers, who said at
over 5 times average incomes, house prices no longer look cheap.
"This slowdown is not surprising or undesirable. Ideally,
Irish house prices will now rise in line with nominal wages so
affordability is not stretched further."
Both Mac Coille and Goodbody Stockbrokers' Dermot O'Leary
said the recent falls will probably be temporary as the data
from Ireland's Central Statistics Office related to agreed sales
late last year while transactions have been stronger in January
and February.
They also said it was too early to say what kind of
dampening effect new central bank restrictions on mortgage
lending will have.
While prices across Ireland are 39 percent below their 2007
peak, the central bank brought in the new limits in January to
try to ensure price rises do not return to unsustainable levels.
The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), an
independent think-tank partly funded by the Irish government,
said on Wednesday that while the measures may slow down house
price growth, this could come at the expense of rising rents and
fewer houses being supplied amid major shortages in Dublin.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)