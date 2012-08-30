DUBLIN Aug 30 Irish house prices grew by 0.2 percent in July, just the second monthly rise in five years, rekindling hopes that the market may be bottoming out after a slump of as much as 50 percent.

Average residential property prices in May posted their first rise since 2007, but fell by 1.1 percent the following month.

Average prices fell 13.6 percent on an annualised basis, their lowest rate of decline in 12 months, down from a fall of 14.4 percent in the year to June, data from the central statistics office said.

Irish property prices have fallen 50 percent peak to trough in the past four years after a property bubble burst spectacularly, leaving banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.