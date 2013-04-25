DUBLIN, April 25 Irish residential property prices fell 3 percent in March compared to a year earlier, but they rose slightly in Dublin, the state statistics office said on Thursday.

The annual rate of decline in residential property prices has slowed sharply from 16.3 percent a year ago, but prices have not risen nationwide since 2008 and are on average 51 percent below their 2007 peak.

The huge property bubble that burst in 2008 forced the Irish government to plough 64 billion euros ($85 billion) into its banks and left tens of thousands of construction workers unemployed and a generation of mortgage holders deep in debt.

