BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings appoints Han Xiaosheng as president
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBLIN, July 24 Property prices in Dublin rose by 23.9 percent year-on-year in June, data showed on Thursday, as a lack of supply pushed prices in the capital to a fresh high since the late 2006 peak of an ill-fated property boom.
Prices in Dublin were 3.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, while across the country they rose 2.9 percent month-on-month and 10.6 percent on the year, while they are 43 percent below the levels of their peak, the Central Statistics Office said.
Ireland's central bank warned last month that a protracted delay in addressing localised housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, has the potential to put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 24 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :
TAIPEI, Jan 24 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in cautious trade in the last session before a long holiday break and as the local dollar strengthened to levels not seen in over three months. As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,449.85 points, after closing up 1 percent at a fresh year-and-a-half high in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. The gains came as the Taiwan dollar st