BRIEF-BWP Trust has priced a new Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
DUBLIN Jan 28 Property prices in Dublin rose 0.2 percent in December after a rare dip a month earlier, and sharp gains earlier in 2014 left them 22.3 percent higher year-on-year, Ireland's Central Statistics Office said.
Property prices across Ireland were up 0.4 percent from a month earlier and up 16.3 percent from December 2013. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 106.7 million zlotys ($27.56 million) versus 98.3 million zlotys a year ago