DUBLIN Feb 29 Irish residential property prices fell 0.5 percent month-on-month in January to stand 7.6 percent higher than a year ago, official data showed on Monday.

That compared to annual growth of 6.6 percent in December, data from the central statistics office showed while in Dublin, residential property prices decreased by 1.2 percent and were 3.4 percent higher than a year ago.

Property prices across Ireland are on average 33.8 percent below their 2007 peak, but restrictions on mortgage lending introduced by the country's central bank a year ago has slowed down the recovery in prices. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)