BRIEF-BVT offer to acquire two debt portfolios chosen
* ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE TWO DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 14 MILLION ZLOTYS CHOSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBLIN, June 29 Irish property prices inched up by 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, the slowest growth rate in three months, to stand 6.9 percent higher than a year ago, data showed on Wednesday.
Property prices in the capital Dublin were 4.8 percent higher year-on-year while property in the rest of the country was 8.5 percent higher, the central statistics office said.
Property prices across Ireland are on average 33 percent below their 2007 peak at the height of the property bubble of the last decade. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Padraic Halpin)
COPENHAGEN, May 17 - Iceland's central bank cut its key deposit rate to 4.75 percent from 5 percent on Wednesday as a stronger currency puts downward pressure on inflation.