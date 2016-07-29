(Repeats to chain to alerts)

DUBLIN, July 29 Irish property prices grew 6.6 percent in the year to June, their slowest growth rate in six months, the central statistics office said on Friday.

Property prices across Ireland are still on average 33 percent below their 2007 peak at the height of the property bubble of the last decade. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)