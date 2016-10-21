DUBLIN Oct 21 Irish property prices rose at the
fastest annual pace in over a year in August, the central
statistics office said on Friday, after a 1.6 percent
month-on-month rise put prices 7.2 percent higher than a year
ago.
Property prices began a sharp recovery in 2013 from a huge
crash five years earlier and rose by as much as 20.4 percent
year-on-year in 2014 before stabilising at an annual growth rate
of around 4 to 5 percent during the year to July.
Prices rose on the month in every region bar one, with
Dublin up 1.5 percent and the rest of the country 1.8 percent
higher. Prices nationally are still on average 33.7 percent
below their 2007 peak at the height of the property bubble.
