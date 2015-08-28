* Retail sales up 9.9 pct y/y, recovery broad based
* More new cars sold by July than in the whole of 2014
* Economy set to be fastest growing in Europe again in 2015
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Aug 28 Irish retail sales volumes rose
9.9 percent year-on-year in July, data showed on Friday, capping
a week of strong job, house price and wage figures that
indicated there was little prospect of the economic recovery
abating.
After growing by over 5 percent in 2014, Ireland's economy
is set to be the best performing in Europe again this year as
the country rebounds from a debt crisis that saw it follow
Greece into an international bailout less than five years ago.
Retail sales snapped two months of declines after consumers
rushed to buy cars with new registrations pushing sales across
all sectors up 11.6 percent on the month. More new cars were
sold in the first seven months than in the whole of 2014.
Excluding car sales, volumes were up 6.6 percent
year-on-year with annual rises in 12 of the 13 sectors.
"Although retail sales remain erratic on a monthly basis,
the underlying trend is positive," said Alan McQuaid, chief
economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
"Personal spending in other areas is starting to pick up too
and is becoming more broad-based. This can only be good news for
retailers and employers."
Earlier this week, unemployment fell to a fresh six-year low
of 9.5 percent, growth in property prices hit a four-month high
after three months of consecutive falls and net emigration
almost halved.
Young people leaving in search of work was one of the
hardest felt aspects of a crisis that pushed unemployment above
15 percent in 2012 and while Irish emigrants appear to be still
reluctant to return home, fewer are leaving and Ireland is
becoming an attractive location for foreign workers again.
The data has been backed up by positive results this month
from banks to builders and also reflected in earnings data that
showed wage growth up 1.8 percent year-on-year, driven by the
private sector where pay in the booming technology insustry has
now risen by almost 17 percent since 2010.
"A key feature of Ireland's recovery that has been missing
has been positive earnings growth. Falling wages have led to
deflationary pressures, forcing Irish consumers to maintain
exceptionally high savings rates to reduce their debts," Davy
chief economist Conall Mac Coille said.
"The emergence of positive wage growth is also extremely
important for investors in the Irish economy. It will allow
house prices to rise over the medium-term without stretching
affordability and facilitate nominal growth in bank lending."
