DUBLIN Jan 27 Irish retail sales posted their
lowest annual growth in three years in December, pulled down by
sales of electrical goods that slumped by 23 percent after a
November "Black Friday" sales boost, data showed on Friday.
Irish retailers have complained in recent months of strong
competition from UK online retailers and Northern Irish rivals
due to weakness in sterling following Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
Annual retail volues grew 3.4 percent in December, down from
4.3 percent growth in November, to post the lowest annual growth
since November 2013, provisional figures from the Central
Statistics Office showed.
Sales fell 0.7 percent compared to November, or by 2.7
percent excluding car sales, which have had a strong year.
Provisional estimates for retail sales volume growth for
2016 were up 5.9 percent, or 4.3 percent if motor sales are
excluded.
