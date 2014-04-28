(Adds analyst quote, details)
DUBLIN, April 28 Irish retail sales climbed
nearly 9 percent in March from a year earlier on a sharp jump in
car sales, data showed on Monday, adding to signs that the
country's recovery from a banking crisis is gathering pace.
Retail sales volumes were up 8.9 percent in March compared
to a year earlier, the data from the central statistics office
showed. Sales climbed 1.7 percent on a month-on-month basis.
"These are very encouraging numbers that point to higher
growth for the year," said Alan McQuaid, who said the economy
may expand by as much as 2.5 percent this year compared to the
government's forecast of 2.1 percent. Gross domestic product
contracted by 0.3 percent last year.
Car sales were up 30 percent from a year earlier and 6.5
percent higher than in February.
Irish consumer confidence and employment have hit post
crisis-highs since the start of the year.
But strong monthly economic data late last year
failed to translate into stronger growth.
