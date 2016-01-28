* Irish retail sales rise 8.3 pct for 2015 as a whole

* Monthly sales dip in December but up year-on-year

* Employment strength, wage growth point to strong 2016 (Adds details, quotes)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Jan 28 Irish retail sales volumes rose at their fastest pace in 15 years in 2015 even as monthly sales fell in December, suggesting the recovery in Europe's fastest growing economy became widely felt last year.

Ireland has rebounded sharply from a 2010 international bailout, with the economy forecast to have grown by around 7 percent last year and remain the best performing in Europe for a third successive year in 2016.

Retail sales rose 6.3 percent year-on-year in December, easing back from the 9.1 percent surge seen in November, as the growing popularity of "Black Friday" deals appeared to eat into the traditional Christmas sales.

That left the index 0.7 percent lower month-to-month but with growth for the year as a whole of 8.3 percent, retail sales volumes rose at their fastest pace in 15 years, economists at Ulster Bank said.

"December was probably a mild downside surprise but the bigger picture is one of a pretty clear strengthening in various measures of consumer spending that has strong fundamental underpinnings on the income side," Ulster Bank chief economist Simon Barry said.

Excluding car sales, which midway through last year were ahead of the whole of 2014, Barry said "core" retail sales volumes had their best year since 2007, before a devastating property crash led to Ireland's financial crisis.

Retail groups had reported strong Christmas trading as Ireland's recovery gathers pace but after surging in November, electrical goods and department store sales fell 12.6 percent and 5 percent respectively on a monthly basis in December.

With December volumes up significantly year-on-year and employment, wage growth and household wealth expected to increase further this year, in addition to tax cuts hitting pay packets, economists saw the momentum continuing this year.

"2016 looks set to be another positive year for the retail sector. With consumer sentiment at high levels, this suggests that households will continue to increase spending this year," Davy Stockbrokers economist David McNamara said in a note. (Editing by Catherine Evans)