DUBLIN, April 27 Ireland's retail sales rose 0.2 percent by volume in March to stand 1.0 percent lower on the year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Final figures for February showed a monthly rise of 0.2 percent in retail sales volumes to give a 1.8 percent drop on an annual basis. That compared to earlier provisional data showing a 0.3 percent decline in the month.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 1.6 percent this year according to the latest Reuters poll.