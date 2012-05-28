DUBLIN May 28 The volume of Ireland's retail sales fell 1.5 percent in April and stood 2.7 percent lower on the year, Central Statistics Office figures showed on Monday.

Final figures for March showed a monthly rise of 0.1 percent volumes to give a 0.9 percent drop on an annual basis. That compared to earlier data showing a 0.2 percent increase in the month.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 1.6 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.