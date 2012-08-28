DUBLIN Aug 28 Irish retail sales volumes were 1.5 percent lower in July than a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday, but the rate of decline eased sharply from a 6 percent annual drop the previous month.

Volumes were 0.7 percent higher in July than in June, the data from the Central Statistics office showed.

Final figures for June showed a monthly fall of 1.0 percent and an annual fall of 6.0 percent. That compared to earlier data showing falls of 0.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.4 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.