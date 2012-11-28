DUBLIN Nov 28 Irish retail sales volumes posted
their largest growth this year in October, climbing 3.1 percent
from a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday.
Volumes were 1.7 percent higher in October than in
September, also their largest monthly rise of the year,
provisional data from the Central Statistics office showed.
The statistics office confirmed provisional data that retail
volumes climbed 1.4 percent in the year to September. Sales
volumes increased 1.0 percent in September from August, compared
to 0.9 percent growth indicated in provisional figures last
month.