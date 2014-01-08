BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
DUBLIN Jan 8 Irish retail sales increased by 1.7 percent in November from a year earlier, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Sales volumes were unchanged from the previous month.
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.