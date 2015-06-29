DUBLIN, June 29 Retail sales volumes in Ireland saw their sharpest contraction in nine months in May, posting a monthly fall of 2.5 percent, Ireland's statistics office said on Monday.

Excluding cars, retail sales volumes were down 2 percent, with food, beverages, tobacco and hardware listed among the biggest fallers.

Sales volumes were up 7.4 percent on an annual basis, down from growth of 12 percent the previous month, which had been the fastest annual growth since Ireland's 2010 financial crisis. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)