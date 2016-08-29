BRIEF-Moss Bros says chairman of audit committee Bryan Portman to retire
* Bryan Portman, chairman of audit committee since 2011, intends to retire from board following company's agm on 18 may 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN Aug 29 Irish retail sales volumes rose 12.6 percent month-on-month in July, data showed on Monday, as consumers rushed to buy cars with new registrations and pushed sales across all sectors up 6.3 percent on the year.
However, sales volumes fell for the second month in a row excluding the volatile motor sector, dropping by 0.5 percent month-on-month to stand 2.7 percent higher than a year ago, the slowest annual growth posted in more than two years.
Sales of clothes and footwear fell 2.5 percent with food, beverages and tobacco down 0.9 percent compared with the 12.5 percent rise in car sales due to the availability each July of new vehicle registration plates. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Bryan Portman, chairman of audit committee since 2011, intends to retire from board following company's agm on 18 may 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue new unit via private placement and will raise 235.3 million yen in total, with subscription date on May 22 and payment date on May 23