BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
DUBLIN Nov 28 Irish retail sales volumes posted annual growth of 4.1 percent in October but were 0.3 percent lower than in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
Excluding car sales, retail sales volumes were up 3.8 percent compared to a year ago and fell 0.1 percent compared to September. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: