DUBLIN Aug 13 A housing shortage and the
possibility of Britain leaving the European Union are among the
key economic and social risks to Ireland's economic recovery, a
government report said on Thursday.
The Irish economy is forecast to be the fastest-growing in
Europe for the second year running in 2015, a dramatic recovery
from a property and banking crash that prompted the government
to start issuing annual risk assessments.
This year's report highlighted the increasing mismatch
between household formation and housing supply with fewer than
10,000 units built a year since 2011 compared to an average of
23,000 during the 1970s, when Ireland was a much poorer country.
Average Dublin rents climbed 9.6 percent in the year to
March, according to the latest statistics from the Private
Residential Tenancies Board, and are less than 5 percent below
their 2007 peak.
"Improving housing supply is both an immediate issue of
concern - with lack of supply leading to higher rents, increased
pressure on social housing and increased homelessness - and one
of long-term strategic importance," the report said.
"A lack of housing and associated high prices and rental
costs could also affect Ireland's attractiveness for inward
investments and skilled immigrants."
The report also highlighted the economy's "heavy dependence
on a relatively small number of multinational corporations",
leaving employment, economic growth and tax revenues vulnerable
to changes in Ireland's attractiveness as a location for those
companies.
On Britain's planned EU membership referendum, the report
said a fundamental change to the role of the United Kingdom in
the EU, or a period of continuing uncertainty, could present
significant challenges for the union and Ireland in particular.
It emphasized Britain's position as an important ally within
the EU on negotiations, Ireland's significant economic and
trading ties with its nearest neighbour, and the impact any
changes would have on British-controlled Northern Ireland.
Other risks identified included the high level of household
debt in Ireland - second only to the Netherlands in the euro
zone - and the 60 percent of all unemployed people who have been
out of work for more than a year and might not share in the
recovery in employment.
