DUBLIN Jan 15 Irish consumer sentiment hit its highest in six and a half years in December, adding to signs of an economy starting to pick up steam after leaving an EU/IMF bailout.

Ireland became the first euro zone country to complete a bailout and analysts say they expect its economy to expand by 2.2 percent this year, helping the government to bring one of Europe's highest debt loads under control.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 79.8 in December from 71.0 in November to reach its highest since June 2007, the year before a property bubble began to burst and a deep economic crisis took hold.

"The driving force behind the improvement in Irish consumer sentiment through 2013 was an easing in fears about the outlook for the Irish economy," KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.

"There also seems to be some sense in the December survey that consumers feel the worst may be over in terms of the impact of austerity measures on their household finances."

Unemployment has fallen to 12.4 percent, from a peak above 15, and the two sub-indexes reflected consumers' growing confidence, despite an austerity budget for this year.

The sub-index measuring consumer expectations of their future financial situation and employment rose to 72.7, from 64.8 in November, and its counterpart for current economic conditions rose to 90.3 from 80.2.