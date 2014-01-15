DUBLIN Jan 15 Irish consumer sentiment hit its
highest in six and a half years in December, adding to signs of
an economy starting to pick up steam after leaving an EU/IMF
bailout.
Ireland became the first euro zone country to complete a
bailout and analysts say they expect its economy to expand by
2.2 percent this year, helping the government to bring one of
Europe's highest debt loads under control.
The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index rose to
79.8 in December from 71.0 in November to reach its highest
since June 2007, the year before a property bubble began to
burst and a deep economic crisis took hold.
"The driving force behind the improvement in Irish consumer
sentiment through 2013 was an easing in fears about the outlook
for the Irish economy," KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin
Hughes said.
"There also seems to be some sense in the December survey
that consumers feel the worst may be over in terms of the impact
of austerity measures on their household finances."
Unemployment has fallen to 12.4 percent, from a peak above
15, and the two sub-indexes reflected consumers' growing
confidence, despite an austerity budget for this year.
The sub-index measuring consumer expectations of their
future financial situation and employment rose to 72.7, from
64.8 in November, and its counterpart for current economic
conditions rose to 90.3 from 80.2.