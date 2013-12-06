LONDON Dec 6 Ireland expects to beat its budget deficit targets this year and next on the back of tax takes which will probably significantly exceed expectations, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

"We built our budget on the expectation that we wouldn't absolutely achieve our tax estimates for the year for 2013, but it's quite clear now that (we) are going to significantly exceed them," Noonan said in a speech in London.

The country's budget deficit will come in below the 7.5 percent forecast with the number likely to come in at "seven-ish," he said.

"We put a deficit target for 2014 of 4.8 (percent of GDP) ... we're going to beat that as well," Noonan said.