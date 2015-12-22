DUBLIN Dec 22 Ireland attracted more tourists
in the first 11 months of 2015 than in any year on record,
official data showed on Wednesday, as the European Union's
fastest-growing economy reaped the benefit of a weak euro.
Five years after Ireland required an international bailout,
its economy could grow by as much as 7 percent this year, a
recovery that has been increasingly boosted by improved consumer
spending and growth in labour-intensive areas such as tourism.
Tourist trips, mainly from Britain and the United States,
increased by 14 percent year-on-year, the central statistics
office said, putting 2015 already ahead of the 8 million people
who visited Ireland in 2007 before its financial crisis struck.
The crisis also sharply cut prices in an industry that had
become prohibitively expensive during the "Celtic Tiger" boom
years, a welcome move made more attractive by the fall in the
value euro against the U.S. dollar and sterling.
"2015 has been a superb year for overseas tourism, with
almost 1 million additional overseas visitors arriving here from
January to November when compared to 2014," said Tourism Ireland
chief executive Niall Gibbons.
"Ireland now welcomes 10 percent of all American visitors to
Europe - particularly noteworthy given the intense competition
from other destinations."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)