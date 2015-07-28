* Fin min says Ireland will still easily beat budget targets
* Latest political blow after mass protest, non-payment
* Opponents say resistance will strengthen ahead of election
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 28 European Union authorities have
told Ireland that the new Irish Water utility must be counted as
part of government finances, a political blow to the government
as it faces protests over the levying of direct charges for
water.
The government had sought to separate the utility from its
balance sheet but the EU statistics agency Eurostat ruled that
it must remain on it, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on
Tuesday.
"Of course the government would prefer it if wasn't on the
balance sheet and it would get a good political announcement,"
he told a news conference.
"The pressures that were there to go off balance sheet a
year and a half ago are not as strong now. Because budget
figures have been much better than anticipated, that has given
us additional leeway."
Noonan added that: "There is no crisis".
But many Irish customers have refused to pay their bills and
huge demonstrations have taken place in protest against the
introduction of direct charges for water for the first time -
the biggest resistance to austerity measures since Ireland's
financial crisis started in 2008.
Ireland's ruling coalition, which is pinning its re-election
hopes next year on its economic record, had hoped to put an end
to the political damage wrought by the water charge protests by
cutting the level of charges last year.
With its economy growing faster than any other in Europe,
Ireland will comfortably cut its budget deficit below an EU-set
limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year. Noonan
said it could also beat its own forecast of 2.3 percent.
However, keeping the investment off the books would have cut
the deficit to 2 percent of annual output in 2015 and had an
impact every year out until 2020 - providing the government with
a buffer in its requirement to eliminate the deficit by 2018.
It would also have cut 600 million euros off Ireland's 208
billion euro public debt, although Noonan said he expected that
during the next government's term, Irish Water would generate
enough commerical revenues to be allowed to move off balance
sheet like other national utilities.
Opponents from all political parties used the controversy to
call on the government to scrap Irish Water, while protestors
said the boycott campaign would be strengthened.
"The government will be able to point to other examples of
economic competence, not least the fact that the economy is in a
far better place than it was five years ago, but it does hurt
the narrative," said David Farrell, professor of politics at
University College Dublin.
"There's no doubt that this is really damaging."
