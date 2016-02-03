* Kenny announces national ballot for Feb. 26
* Highlights economic recovery during term
* Polls show coalition short of majority
* Opposition to campaign on uneven recovery
(Adds opposition party, analyst quotes)
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Feb 3 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
set parliamentary elections for Feb. 26 on Wednesday, kicking
off campaigning for what promises to be a tight contest
dominated by a fractious debate over the country's strong
economic recovery.
Kenny's conservative Fine Gael party is ahead in the polls
but short of a majority, even with the support of current junior
coalition partner Labour.
If they fail to close that gap, a less stable outcome
beckons, with a minority government, a larger coalition
including independent deputies or fresh elections all possible.
Announcing a ballot he hopes will make him his party's first
two-time prime minister, Kenny appealed to voters to give his
government the credit for the turnaround it has overseen.
"Five years ago Ireland's economy was close to collapse.
(Now) our public finances are back on track, our economy is
growing again... and there is no more bailout," he said in a
video on Twitter.
"This election is about who will keep this recovery going."
Ireland exited its international bailout mid-way through
Kenny's five-year term, when a quicker and stronger recovery
than elsewhere in Europe took hold.
But while many voters have benefited, others are still
feeling the effects of the 2008 financial crisis and a brutal
seven-year austerity programme - a disparity the opposition was
quick to highlight on Wednesday.
"This is a choice between whether you want a society that is
fair and equal or more of the same," Gerry Adams, president of
the leftist Sinn Fein party told reporters.
".. It's not about an economic recovery, it's about a social
recovery."
GROWTH OUTLOOK UNDIMMED
Having grown around 7 percent in 2015, Ireland's economy is
forecast to be Europe's best performer for the third year
running in 2016.
An inconclusive outcome similar to recent national elections
in Spain and Portugal is unlikely to derail that surge, given
Ireland is more vulnerable to external than to internal shocks.
But investors have turned more cautious on the country's
sovereign debt, aware that a protracted political stalemate
could hamper the flotation of state-owned Allied Irish Banks
, one of Europe's biggest in the sector since the
financial crisis.
It might also impede Ireland's ability to respond quickly to
any 'no' vote in an EU membership referendum in neighbour and
major trade partner Britain that could happen as soon as June.
Polls show Fine Gael with around 30 percent of votes and
Labour at or below 10 percent, leaving them more than 10 seats
short of a parliamentary majority of 80 and with no obvious
alternative coalition in view.
Sinn Fein and centre-left Fianna Fail are battling it out
for second place just below 20 percent each.
"It is difficult to see any government that does not include
Fine Gael - so the status quo in terms of economic and financial
policy should be maintained," Davy Stockbrokers said in a note
to clients.
"Fears of a more radical (Greek) Syriza-style (leftist)
government... are not plausible."
(editing by John Stonestreet)