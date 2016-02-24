* Voters to cast ballots on Friday
* Polls show PM's current coalition well short of majority
* Only stable option may be alliance of civil war rivals
* Echoes recent deadlocked elections in Spain, Portugal
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Feb 24 Ireland risks becoming the third
of Europe's bailed out states to face political stalemate after
national elections on Friday that are expected to deliver no
clear winner.
Barring a late shift in voter intentions, the ballot will
put its two biggest parties centre stage and offer them an
uneasy choice between maintaining a near century-old rivalry and
breaking with tradition in a potentially unstable alliance.
Ireland's economy has outpaced the rest of the continent for
the past two years and, going into campaigning at the start of
February, Prime Minister Enda Kenny's conservative Fine Gael had
a wide lead.
But in an echo of political developments last autumn in
Spain and Portugal, his re-election message to "keep the
recovery going" has fallen flat among many voters who, yet to
feel the benefits of an upturn driven in part by hefty doses of
austerity, have defected to protest parties.
Combined support for Fine Gael and current junior coalition
partner Labour has dipped to between 33 and 37 percent in polls.
That compares with 41 percent days before Kenny called the
election on Feb 3, and with the near 45 percent analysts say the
two parties would need to secure a majority.
"I've seen governments on an overall majority at 41, 42
percent. We're very close to that," Finance Minister Michael
Noonan of Fine Gael said on Tuesday.
Many do not share his optimism, and the gap may also turn
out to be too wide for them to govern with small parties or
independent candidates.
"You can't rule out a last-minute surge but ultimately all
expectations are for a hung parliament or some kind of
arrangement between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael," said David
Farrell, Professor of Politics at University College Dublin.
Such an alliance, between heirs to opposing sides in
Ireland's 1922-23 civil war, would be unprecedented.
REACTING TO EVENTS
Factors including voter anger at austerity, perceptions of
rising social inequality and mistrust of established political
elites meant elections in Portugal in October and in Spain in
December both failed to return clear majorities.
In Spain, where the centre-right incumbent came up short of
re-election and the country remains without a government, a
strong economic recovery is still on track.
Noonan predicted economic instability would follow any
political instability in Ireland within six months.
But analysts believe its economy could also handle a degree
of uncertainty, having grown around 7 percent last year and with
the jobless rate having fallen below 9 percent from over 15
percent in 2012.
The main risks to Ireland, at least initially, appear to
come from its ability to react to external events. Unstable
government could slow a response to a possible "Out" vote in an
EU membership referendum in neighbour and major trade partner
Britain on June 23.
Uncertainty about the election and Britain's referendum
pushed the gap between Irish and French bond yields to its
widest in eight months on Tuesday, although Ireland is still
able to borrow near record lows.
Ireland's then 'Celtic Tiger' economy last enjoyed stellar
growth rates in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, which
burst a property bubble, saddling its banks with unsustainable
bad debts and the government with a ballooning budget deficit.
It entered a sovereign bailout programme in 2010, a year
before Portugal and two years before Spain took a rescue package
for its banks. In 2013, Ireland became the first euro zone
country to exit a bailout.
"The Irish economy has done a remarkable job to get itself
in the position it's in," Tony Smurfit, chief executive of one
of Ireland's largest companies, packaging group Smurfit Kappa
, told Reuters.
"It's very important a government has a clear mandate to
develop the country in the years ahead because uncertainty is
always bad in an economy. Confidence is everything."
SECOND ELECTION?
Fine Gael remains the favourite to come out on top when vote
counting begins on Saturday, leading nearest rivals Fianna Fail
by between four and 10 percent in final surveys.
Combined, the two parties will almost certainly exceed 50
percent. But while their policy differences are few, they have
given no signals that they would consider ending their long and
often bitter rivalry to team up this time.
Coalition would be a major gamble for whichever party ended
up being the minority partner and open up the opposition to
left-wing protest party Sinn Fein, set to become the country's
third largest for the first time.
Fianna Fail might instead choose to support a Fine Gael-led
minority administration on a vote-by-vote basis, according to
Eoin O'Malley, politics lecturer at Dublin City University.
But such an arrangement might not last much more than a
year, O'Malley predicts.
"Fianna Fail ...might have little to fear from a second
election, especially one at the time of its own choosing," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries and William James;
editing by John Stonestreet)