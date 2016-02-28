* Senior Fine Gael, Fianna Fail MPs raise doubts on alliance
By William James and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Feb 28 Ireland's political stalemate
following an inconclusive national election deepened on Sunday
after senior figures in the two biggest parties expressed
opposition to forming together what looks like the only viable
coalition government.
With vote counting still underway after Friday's poll, the
heavy losses suffered by Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael
continued to mount. However, its old rival, Fianna Fail, has so
far outperformed forecasts, making an unprecedented coalition
between the two centre-right parties the most obvious option.
But their mutual enmity, dating back nearly a century to the
Irish civil war, persists, prompting some to speculate that the
only way to break the deadlock might be a second election that
would put financial markets on edge.
"I wouldn't favour a government with Fine Gael," Fianna
Fail's enterprise spokesman Dara Calleary told national
broadcaster RTE late on Saturday.
"Any programme for government would have to be put before
our members and I certainly can tell you the Fianna Fail people
here (in my constituency) are overwhelmingly against any
coalition."
Senior members of Fine Gael, which won 25.5 percent of first
preference votes and is set to remain the biggest party, though
with far fewer seats than predicted, were equally reluctant.
Health Minister Leo Varadkar, widely seen as the strongest
contender to eventually succeed Kenny, said a grand coalition
was not something he favoured, while Finance Minister Michael
Noonan raised the prospect of a second election "very shortly".
"I just don't think it's going to happen, I don't think
Fianna Fail will go in as a minority party with Fine Gael," Fine
Gael PM Eoghan Murphy told Reuters.
Two other Fianna Fail frontbench members opposed a coalition
with Fine Gael. One warned it would boost the left-wing Sinn
Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army
(IRA), by turning it into the main official opposition.
"GRAVE INSTABILITY"
Leaders of both parties insisted they needed to wait until
the vote counting ends on Monday before considering their
options and many on both sides conceded a solution was unlikely
to be found by the time parliament resumes on March 10.
That would echo recent elections in Portugal and especially
Spain, whose ruling centre-right party failed to win re-election
in a December poll. The country remains without a government.
"There will be grave instability (in Ireland) for the next
month when people are talking to each other," said Eoin
O'Malley, senior lecturer at Dublin City University.
"It's highly unlikely that a majority coalition government
will be formed, more likely a minority government leading to an
election sometime later this year, if not an immediate
election."
The divide between the two main parties dates back to a rift
between Irish revolutionary heroes Michael Collins and Eamon de
Valera at the end of Ireland's 1919-21 war of independence over
whether to accept a compromise agreement with the British.
But both sides are also surveying a transformed political
landscape for pitfalls that could threaten their own survival.
"Up until now, they peddled this line that there's so much
that separates them when the dogs on the streets know that
there's actually very little between them," said David Farrell,
a politics professor at University College Dublin.
"In the event that they were to form a grand coalition, you
really are going down the road towards likely merger and that is
why you are going to find elements completely against it."
Sinn Fein's final seat count is likely to fall short of the
party's high hopes, winning just over a handful of extra seats
and further emboldening Fianna Fail, which is set to more than
double its share to have twice Sinn Fein's representation.
Analysts believe that Ireland's economy can handle a degree
of uncertainty, having grown around 7 percent last year.
However, while Irish bond yields remain near record lows,
the spread between them and French yields last week hit their
widest in eight months due to jitters over the election and
concerns over the impact on Irish trade of Britain's possible
exit from the European Union after a planned June referendum.
"There will be weakness in Irish bond prices on Monday
morning. Markets don't like uncertainty but we don't anticipate
a big knee-jerk reaction because investors were ready for this
outcome," said Ryan McGrath, a bond dealer at Cantor Fitzgerald.
"The longer it goes on, the more nervous investors would
become. If you had the duel challenges of political instability
coupled with a looming 'Brexit' (after Britain's In-Out EU
referendum), the Irish bond market would find it very
challenging."
