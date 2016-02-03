DUBLIN Feb 3 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
said on Wednesday he will ask the country's president to
dissolve parliament to clear the way for parliamentary
elections.
"I wish to inform the House that I'm proceeding immediately
to Aras an Uachtaran (the president's residence) to advise the
president to dissolve Dail Eireann (parliament)," Kenny said,
adding that the next parliament would sit for the first time on
March 10.
Kenny did not set the election date in his brief statement
to parliament but is expected to call it for Feb. 26, a
government source told Reuters.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)