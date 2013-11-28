* Irish emigration up four-fold since economic crisis began
* Almost half of Irish emigrants quitting jobs to leave
* Few openings to return in health, construction, banking
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 28 When Toby Gilbert decided to
emigrate last year, he did not choose Australia over Dublin for
sunshine and sandy beaches. He just wanted a few more free hours
to see his wife.
Fed up with working punishing hours and barely seeing each
other, the two doctors were among almost 50,000 Irish people who
left the country permanently last year, a near four-fold
increase since Ireland's economic crisis began in 2008.
But just as worrying for a country keen to turn another
chapter in its painful history of emigration around, the couple
are part of a growing cohort of graduates who are leaving jobs,
rather than benefits, to seek better opportunities abroad.
"It was becoming an unliveable situation," said Gilbert, 31,
of the gruelling hours that saw Ireland referred to the European
Court of Justice last week for breaking EU working time
directives for junior doctors.
"You could walk into any hospital at 10am and find a dozen
doctors who had been working from 8am the previous morning and
who likely would be there until 5pm. They were absolutely
Victorian work practices, it defied belief."
Like the Gilberts, almost half of Irish emigrants were in
full-time jobs before leaving, a recent study at University
College Cork (UCC) found, suggesting that the damage wrought by
Ireland's economic crash and resulting sharp budget cuts may
play just as key a role in emigration as high unemployment.
The health sector is an especially acute example of where
the severe cutbacks that followed a spending spree during the
'Celtic Tiger' boom years have led to an exodus, often dejected
doctors. Almost one-in-ten emigrants had qualified or worked in
the health and social work sectors, UCC's study said.
Hospitals have been left struggling to fill consultant
vacancies while overworked junior doctors went on strike for the
first time in 25 years last month. With over a third of next
year's government spending cuts to come from the health budget,
there is little appetite to return home.
"For doctors working abroad, all of us have to be mentally
prepared that we might never go home," said Ciara Freeman who
left Ireland two years ago and now happily works in London
despite earning 30 percent less than her counterparts at home.
"I would never say never to going home, I love Irish
patients, I love Irish people but the opportunities are not
there any more."
LOST GENERATION?
Emigration has long been a hugely emotive issue in Ireland,
from the million or so who fled the Great Famine of the 1800s to
the nearly half as many who gave Ireland the ignominy of being
the only country in Europe to see its population decline in the
1950s along with East Germany.
Ireland's government, riding a wave of acclaim in Europe as
it becomes the first country to exit an EU/IMF bailout, knows
putting the brakes on emigration is a far bigger issue at home
with prospects of a decade-long flight similar to the 1980s,
when recession led to the last period of prolonged emigration.
Its bid to turn Ireland into a technology hub, wooing the
likes of Google, Facebook and EBay, may
be bearing fruit after data on Tuesday showed unemployment fell
at its fastest pace in four years to 12.8 percent.
The jobless rate is now just above the euro zone average and
down from a high of 15 percent. Were it not for emigration,
which is the highest per capita in Europe, the rate would have
touched 20 percent, the IMF estimated last year.
However the encouraging data also showed that the number of
people in employment between the ages of 25 to 34 continues to
fall, a consequence of the estimate in the UCC report that over
70 percent of emigrants depart while in their twenties.
A more tangible recovery is needed to reverse that trend,
according to the managing partner of Ernst & Young
Ireland, one of the "Big Four" accountancy firms that is
specifically targeting emigrants to help fill 80 new positions.
So far five Irish nationals have agreed terms to come home
from South Africa, two from Malta and one from Dubai. There is
huge interest in the firm's Australian office, a big hub for
Irish emigrants from all sectors, but reluctance too.
"They all talk to their families about coming back and I
still think the general consensus if you talk to your mum, dad,
siblings or mates from college, they're probably all saying it's
not great yet," said Ernst and Young's Mike McKerr.
"They're not coming back into a booming, dynamic,
fast-growing economy where they're going to have great careers
so there is a risk of a lost generation here."
"NO POSSIBILITY OF GOING HOME"
While financial services firms have proven resilient during
the downturn in Ireland - Ernst & Young's Irish workforce is
higher than it was before the crisis - other reeling sectors are
nowhere near as equipped to start bringing emigrants home.
Servicing a government debt set to peak at 124 percent of
annual economic output this year will keep a lid on spending for
years, offering little relief in areas like education where
teachers have been leaving for Britain, frustrated by a freeze
on recruitment and promotions at home.
Ireland's banking crisis has seen some banks fail, foreign
operators exit the market and others severely downsize.
Thousands of jobs have been lost with more likely to come.
The prospects are toughest of all for the estimated
one-in-five emigrants who worked as builders, tradesmen or
architects at the peak of Ireland's boom when construction
accounted for a quarter of gross national product (GNP).
The government is trying to revive activity with new tax
breaks but any recovery will take years when just under 8,500
house were built last year compared to the 23,000 built on
average in the 1970s, when Ireland was a much poorer country.
For Brian Collins, an architect who helped London's Gaelic
football team hit the headlines this year when they won a first
Irish championship match in 36 years thanks to an influx of
talent, the prospects in Ireland are virtually non-existent.
Only a handful of his 60 classmates who graduated five years
ago found work at home and of the few others that remain, one
owns a cake shop, while another designs mobile phone apps. For
the rest, home will remain just a place you visit.
"I don't think any of us have ever really openly discussed
the possibility of going home because it was just such a distant
possibility when we came over here," Collins said.
"Even in our mindset, there wouldn't be a remote
possibility. If I was looking for a job as an architect, I just
wouldn't know where to start."