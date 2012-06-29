DUBLIN, June 29 An EU agreement on tackling the euro zone debt crisis will lead to talks on improving Ireland's debt profile that will include the terms of 30 billion euros of high-interest IOUs used to recapitalise its banks, the deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The government has been lobbying its European partners for months to help refinance the promissory notes but has yet to secure any concessions.

"The promissory notes will be part of the package that will be negotiated and discussed and worked through throughout the rest of the year," Eamon Gilmore told Newstalk radio.

Talks on the practical implications of the EU summit deal will begin in July, he said.