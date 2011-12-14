* Lower growth wld complicate matters markedly-commission

* Sees Irish 2012 budget deficit falling to 8.5 pct of GDP

* Says yields from budget 2012 measures prudently estimated

DUBLIN, Dec 14 Europe's debt crisis and weakening global demand have created uncertainty around Irish economic growth next year but recent fresh austerity measures will keep its deficit-cutting drive ahead of target, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

In its latest report on Ireland's bailout, the Commission warned that growth could deteriorate significantly in the months ahead if Ireland's main trading partners slide into recession, confirming views in a draft document seen by Reuters last month.

The Commission sees Irish gross domestic product growing by 1 percent next year -- compared to 1.9 percent forecast a year ago for 2012, and Dublin's forecast for a rise of 1.3 percent -- but it said recent competitiveness gains will allow it to shrink its 2012 budget deficit to 8.5 percent of GDP and outperform the 8.6 percent target set under its EU/IMF deal.

Ireland's growth prospects have been radically scaled back -- this time last year the Commission was forecasting 1.9 percent GDP growth for 2012 -- as austerity drives have been launched across Europe in response to a deepening debt crisis. For analysis

"There is substantial uncertainty around the real GDP forecast of 1.0 percent for 2012, chiefly reflecting concerns of greater disruption from ongoing euro area debt problems and global demand weakness," said the assessment, published on Wednesday.

"Lower growth would complicate the authorities' consolidation effort markedly."

Dublin announced fiscal adjustments of 3.8 billion euros ($5 billion) in its budget for 2012 last week and the Commission said the estimated savings to be made from hiking indirect taxes and cutting spending were prudent.

Some economists see Dublin's target of raising an extra 670 million euros next year through a 2 percentage point increase in sales tax as overly-optimistic given weak domestic demand has seen receipts from sales tax returns fall by more than 3 percent this year.

The Commission said Ireland's progress on its fiscal and economic reforms paved the way for a third instalment of 4.2 billion euros in European funding in January.