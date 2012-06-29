DUBLIN, June 29 A decision by euro zone leaders to allow rescue funds to lend directly to recapitalise banks is a "major game changer" for Ireland and will ease its path back to financial markets, the country's deputy prime minister said.

"When the details are worked out between July and the end of the year, it will have a real impact on our debt level and will greatly improve our ability to get back into the market and not to need a second bailout," Eamonn Gilmore told national broadcaster RTE.