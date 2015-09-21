* Austrian student claims Facebook forwarded user data to
NSA
* Safe Harbour agreement allows data transfers to United
States
* Irish judge asked ECJ if U.S. adequately protects personal
data
* Safe Harbour under fire after Snowden revelations of mass
spying
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 A U.S.-EU commercial
data-sharing deal faces a major test on Wednesday when an
adviser to the European Union's top court will say whether he
believes it is still binding in light of allegations of mass
U.S. spying.
The case stems from a complaint filed by 27-year-old
Austrian law student Max Schrems against Facebook with
the Irish data protection commissioner, who monitors compliance
with privacy laws.
Schrems argued the company helped the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) harvest email and other private data from European
citizens by forwarding data to servers in the United States and
asked the Irish watchdog to investigate whether the United
States was providing adequate data protection.
The Irish regulator rejected the request on the grounds that
it was bound by the EU Safe Harbour agreement of 2000 - which
allows companies to transfer EU citizens' data to the United
States because it is held to have sufficient privacy safeguards
in place.
The Irish watchdog plays a central role because Facebook
users in the EU enter an agreement with Facebook Ireland when
they join the social network.
Safe Harbour, which simplifies the everyday business of some
4,000 companies, came under fire in 2013 after fugitive ex-NSA
contractor Edward Snowden leaked details of a U.S. mass
electronic surveillance programme, known as Prism.
The leaks showed the NSA used major web companies, including
Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft
, to gather user data.
The European Commission subsequently called for a review of
the agreement and negotiations with Washington have been going
on since January 2014.
Wednesday's opinion to judges, who are expected to rule in a
few months' time, could have an impact on the talks.
Schrems, who still uses Facebook and says he wants to
improve it, appealed to the Irish High Court in October 2013.
In his referral, High Court Justice Gerard Hogan upheld the
Irish data protection commissioner's claim that it did not have
the authority to investigate because of Safe Harbour.
But he asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in
Luxembourg if the Irish regulator was still bound to follow the
Safe Harbour decision given "gaping holes in contemporary U.S.
data protection practice" and whether it could or should conduct
its own investigation in light of the Snowden allegations.
ECJ Advocate General Yves Bot will deliver his opinion on
Wednesday at around 0930 CET (0730 GMT). While the court's
judges are not bound by the opinion, they follow it in most
cases.
Facebook declined comment.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; editing
by Philip Blenkinsop and Adrian Croft)